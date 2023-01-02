Advertise With Us
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gives update on New Year’s Eve mass shooting

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Paul Prine, chief of the Mobile Police Department, talks with FOX10 News Reporter Daeshen Smith Monday, giving an update on the New Year’s Eve mass shooting.

A suspect in the shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead on the streets of downtown Mobile and several others injured during the city’s annual celebration of New Year’s Eve is hospitalized and will be booked on a murder charged when he is released, police said. The deceased has been identified by police as Jatarious Reives.

