MPD Chief Paul Prine on New Years Eve shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine came to the FOX10 News studio to give updates and information regarding the NYE shooting that happened in downtown.

MPD says they have one suspect in custody and he will be booked and charged with murder after he receives medical treatment.

