New database helps police track who is prohibited from owning a firearm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gun owners no longer need a permit to carry their gun, but police said that does not mean everyone is allowed to own a gun.

Police said they have a Firearms Prohibited Person Database to help law enforcement keep track of who is not allowed to own a gun.

Police say the database costs about 45 thousand dollars to maintain and helps authorities during traffic stops and criminal investigations.

Criminals or individuals who have been denied a pistol permit in the past will be in the database.

Alabama began testing the database in August and fully launched it on Oct. 1, 2022.

