Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals

WOODLAND, Calif. (KCRA) - More than $1,000 worth of stolen crystals, allegedly taken by a group of teenagers, were returned to a California wellness store after the owner posted a plea online.

Corrie Taylor, the owner of Soul Garden Holistic Healing, participated in an event Dec. 16 called “Magic on Main,” where the Woodland community was invited to stop by local shops.

But after the night was over, Taylor noticed some products were missing. She checked her security cameras and saw a group of about seven or eight teenage girls allegedly stealing the merchandise after picking it up from the shelves.

“So, basically, it was just like them doing this number and putting it down their sweatpants,” she said.

Taylor posted to Facebook, asking for the community’s help. Just days later, she was shocked when the parents of some of the teens came to the shop to give back what had allegedly been stolen.

“There was a gal who came in. She just asked if I was Corrie, and I was like, ‘Yes.’ She said, ‘I have a couple people that need to talk to you,’ and she brought in her children and a lot of my product,” Taylor said.

So far, about half of the teens who allegedly stole the merchandise have come forward to return the items. The total value of what’s been returned so far is around $1,200.

But Taylor says the conversations she had with the teenagers were priceless.

“We just had a really personal talk about what our choices can lead to. We were crying and hugging it out, and it was very heartwarming how it all ended,” she said.

She has decided not to press charges and wants these teachable moments to make a difference.

“It’s nice to see the little ones turning a new leaf, hopefully, and learning from their mistakes,” she said.

Taylor also said she’s going to change the layout of her store to prevent this from happening again.

