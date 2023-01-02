Property tax in Daphne increases this month for school funding

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Property owners in Daphne will see an increase in their property tax to provide more funding for the six schools in Daphne’s city limits, according to the city.

The three mill tax increase went into effect yesterday and is expected to bring in more than 1 million dollars a year.

Homeowners can expect to pay roughly 30 more dollars for every 100 thousand dollars their home is worth.

A committee put together by the city is determining the specific allocations for the funds.

The new tax does not affect any other schools in the Baldwin County school system.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.