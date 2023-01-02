Severe storms are possible Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Isolated severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts are possible by mid-morning Tuesday. Severe storms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and hail up to quarter size are possible on Tuesday afternoon. The severe threat will continue into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Localized flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Strong gusty winds are expected on Tuesday, A few trees and large limbs may break and fall due to sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. High profile vehicles should exercise caution.

In the meantime, patchy dense fog is possible with visibilities potentially down to a quarter of a mile, mainly through midday. Fog will return tonight. Showers are possible overnight, especially in the inland locations. Cooler and drier weather returns for the rest of the week.

