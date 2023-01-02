U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt to be sworn into office Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt will be officially sworn into office on Tuesday.

According to a release, Britt, R-AL, will take the oath of office on the Senate floor shortly after the 118th Congress convenes at noon. In keeping with traditional protocol, Britt will be escorted by senior Sen. Tommy Tuberville to the vice president, who will administer the oath.

“Taking the oath of office is incredibly humbling,” said Britt. “As people across America approach this time of year with a sense of renewal and optimism while undertaking New Year’s resolutions, I want Alabamians to hear this commitment directly from me: I am firmly resolved to never be outworked and to always make Alabama proud in the United States Senate. Being entrusted to serve as Alabama’s U.S. Senator is a tremendous honor and responsibility. I am ready to hit the ground running to fight for hardworking families in every corner of our great state and to preserve the American Dream for generations to come.”

Britt will become the youngest Republican woman ever to serve in the U.S. Senate and the second youngest woman to ever serve in the U.S. Senate.

Britt replaces longtime Sen. Richard Shelby, who retired in 2022 after serving 51 years in office - with 44 of those years spent in Congress, including the past 36 years in the U.S. Senate.

