Warm temperatures for Monday after foggy start

By Michael White
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have thick fog out there this morning so make sure you’re driving safely and slowly if you’ll be out on the road. There won’t be much rain today, but the temperatures will stay very warm just like we saw on Sunday.

Highs will reach the upper 70s this afternoon. A front approaches tomorrow, and this will bring the risk of severe storms to the Gulf Coast. Most of these storms will be west of I-65, but everyone needs to be ready for storm formation. Any storms that fire off tomorrow can produce tornadoes and gusty winds. Most will appear during the afternoon and evening, but it still won’t rain in every spot. Rain coverage will be in the 50-70% range. We turn drier and cooler starting Wed evening through Friday.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

