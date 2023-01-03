1 arrested in connection with gas station robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 34-year-old man faces a first-degree robbery charge after being accused of stealing from gas station.

Mobile police arrested Valentin Diaz on Tuesday in connection with the crime.

The incident happened around 12:41 p.m. Monday at Chevron Gas Station at 5412 U.S. 90. Police said Diaz entered the store and stole merchandise. When a store employee followed him, Diaz allegedly threatened to shoot him, then fled before officers arrived, according to authorities.

Diaz, who is listed as homeless in jail records, has a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.