ASM Global winter events in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global is gearing up or some big winter events coming to downtown Mobile. Senior Marketing Manager Ryan “Pablo” Foster joined us on Studio10 with details.

Below are some of the events discussed:

SAENGER THEATRE

January 6 – Black Jacket Symphony – Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”

January 18 – Louis CK

January 25 – Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

February 2 - Senior Bowl Summit

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER

January 14 - Winter Jam 2023

January 19 - The Temptations & The Four Tops

January 27 - The King Cake-Off

https://www.asmglobalmobile.com/

https://www.facebook.com/MobileSaenger

https://www.facebook.com/MobileCivicCtr

https://www.facebook.com/MobileConventionCenter

---

