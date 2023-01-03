ASM Global winter events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global is gearing up or some big winter events coming to downtown Mobile. Senior Marketing Manager Ryan “Pablo” Foster joined us on Studio10 with details.
Below are some of the events discussed:
SAENGER THEATRE
January 6 – Black Jacket Symphony – Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”
January 18 – Louis CK
January 25 – Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
February 2 - Senior Bowl Summit
MOBILE CIVIC CENTER
January 14 - Winter Jam 2023
January 19 - The Temptations & The Four Tops
January 27 - The King Cake-Off
