Bills-Bengals won’t resume game this week, Week 18 unchanged

(AP) - The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals that their game suspended Monday night will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged.

The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date. The game was suspended in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

