A decade of advancement in HIV research

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Kimberly Smith, Head of Research and Development at ViiV Healthcare discusses how far we’ve come during the past decade, while highlighting the current landscape of HIV and how certain medicines have played a critical role in ending the HIV epidemic.

HIV continues to be a global public health crisis, with an estimated 38 million people living with HIV and 1.7 million new cases of HIV annually. In 2019, there were an estimated 1.2 million people in the U.S. living with HIV and 37,000 new HIV diagnoses.

Interview provided by ViiV Healthcare.

