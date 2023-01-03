Family members to NYE mass shooting victim devastated and heartbroken

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News has spoken with family members of a man killed in a mass shooting on New Year’s Eve.

Mobile Police identified the victim as 24-year-old JaTarious Reives.

Reives was shot and killed during the chaos. Nine people were also injured by the gunfire police say.

Reive’s aunt Cynthia Crenshaw says they are devastated by the loss.

“Red always had a smile. He was always willing to help others. He joined the National Guard to get off the streets and to better his life. But his downfall was hanging with the wrong group of people. He was very smart and loved fixing computers, cars, games, and systems. His life was also wrapped around his music. He was headed in a new direction. Becoming a father for the first time had his chest stuck other. He was so proud of becoming a father. We will miss him and the positive energy that he carried,” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw says this isn’t the first loss they have had to go through.

Back in September 32-year-old Derrick Shavers was shot and killed inside Bank Nightlife Club on Azalea Road.

No arrest has been made in that case.

MPD has a suspect in custody for the shooting that happened on NYE.

Police say he is recovering at a local hospital and will be charged with murder once he is released.

