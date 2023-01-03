“It was surreal:” Witness relieves New Year’s Eve shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Thousands turned out in downtown Mobile for the New Year’s Eve Moon Pie drop. Brittney Bragg and her family were walking down towards Bienville Square when she started feeling uneasy.

“I looked up at my husband and said I feel scared,” said Brittney Bragg. ” There was no reason, I can’t point to anything no one was fighting, no one was yelling. Nothing was scary I just had an eerie feeling.”

Bragg says she understood why seconds later, when shots rang out.

“It was just rapid fire it was at least 12-15 shots right then,” said Bragg.

Those nearby started taking cover as the shots continued. Bragg says her husband tackled her into a nearby corridor.

“I’m like in a fetal position basically crouched down and he’s just covered me with his whole body and his back is to all this gunfire,” added Bragg.

They couldn’t see exactly where the shots were coming from, but they knew they were close by.

“Everyone first thing said duck so we’re ducked but then when it turned to run and we’re still hearing shots we’re like he’s coming. He’s coming for us,” said Bragg.

Thankfully Bragg and her family weren’t injured in the shooting, but when her husband who’s a nurse went to help one of the victims, they realized just how serious the situation was.

“My husband says there’s nothing I can do for him he’s gone,” said Bragg. “This man was murdered 8 feet away from us.”

That man has been identified as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives. Nine other people including the alleged shooter were also injured in the gunfire.

While Bragg and her family weren’t injured she says the whole situation is still sticking with her days later.

“It was surreal and even today you don’t feel comfortable because there’s nothing you can do,” said Bragg.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.