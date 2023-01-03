Mayor Stimpson releases statement on modified weapons and neighborhood gangs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement tonight regarding modified weapons and “some small and unorganized neighborhood gangs” in the wake of the New Years Eve shooting.

Good evening,

It is 7 p.m. on Monday, January 2, and I am writing to give you an update from the City of Mobile.

Like all Mobilians, I was sickened by the shooting that occurred on New Year’s Eve in the heart of our downtown entertainment district. On New Year’s Day, I met personally with the leadership of the Mobile Police Department and our federal law enforcement partners for a direct report. A task force was immediately launched dedicated to finding those responsible for Saturday night’s shooting.

One suspect has already been charged and remains in police custody. Still, our officers will continue investigating until everyone responsible for the violence we saw on New Year’s Eve is apprehended and held accountable. We will also be working directly with our local, state and federal partners to address contributing factors like gang activity and illegally modified/possessed weapons. We’ll be sharing more about those efforts in the coming weeks and months.

Based on what investigators have found so far, we strongly suspect the violence on New Year’s Eve stemmed from individuals with possible local gang affiliations. As Police Chief Paul Prine has said in recent interviews, there are some small and unorganized neighborhood gangs that operate in Mobile, and they continue to be a target for the Mobile Police Department and our law enforcement partners at all levels.

Though it is not a cure-all, I am grateful that Alabamians overwhelmingly voted to ratify “Aniah’s Law” in November. This will give prosecutors and judges another tool to keep dangerous criminals in jail where they belong. As we move forward, you have my word that I will continue to use every influence I have as the Mayor of Mobile to ensure that dangerous criminals are strategically targeted, arrested and kept in jail.

Finally, I hope you will join me in prayer this evening for all the victims and families impacted by this weekend’s senseless tragedy and the City of Mobile as a whole.

Sleep tight,

Mayor Sandy Stimpson