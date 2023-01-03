MPD: Man grazed by bullet after suspect fires into vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a man was grazed by a bullet Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Davidson Street at 1:45 p.m. Monday regarding a vehicle struck by gunfire and a male victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the victim had been parked in a parking lot of a building in the 1000 block of Government Street when an unknown male subject approached him, pulled out a gun and fire several rounds into the victim’s vehicle.

