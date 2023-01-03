Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Man grazed by bullet after suspect fires into vehicle

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a man was grazed by a bullet Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Davidson Street at 1:45 p.m. Monday regarding a vehicle struck by gunfire and a male victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the victim had been parked in a parking lot of a building in the 1000 block of Government Street when an unknown male subject approached him, pulled out a gun and fire several rounds into the victim’s vehicle.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family members to NYE mass shooting victim devastated and heartbroken
Family members to NYE mass shooting victim devastated and heartbroken
Valentin Diaz
1 arrested in connection with gas station robbery
Selma man dies in Monroe County crash
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gives New Year's Eve mass shooting update
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gives update on deadly downtown New Year’s Eve mass shooting