Ponce De Leon woman arrested for child neglect after New Years Day shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WALA) - A Ponce De Leon woman is charged with multiple counts of child neglect after a shooting on New Years Day, according to police.

Authorities said just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 1, they responded to Reddick Road regarding a shooting where the victim was shot in the arm.

Police said a witness told them that Ciara Croteau, 32, fired a shot into their vehicle, striking the victim, after trying to run them off the road in her sedan. Police said Croteau continued to chase the witness and victim until they arrived at a residence on B H Reddick. She then fled the area, according to authorities.

Law enforcement said they quickly located and detained Croteau and found her sedan was occupied by her and her four children who were all under the age of 13.

Police said they recovered the gun and submitted it as evidence.

Croteau was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and four counts of child neglect, according to authorities.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.