Potential severe storms today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very muggy morning to kick off our Tuesday, and this will bring fuel to potential severe storms that fire off later today. Storms could start later this morning and produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The main severe weather window starts at midday and lasts through tomorrow morning. All modes of severe weather are possible including tornadoes and hail.

Make sure you have a way to get those warnings if they go off. The FOX10 weather app is the best method to receive all weather alerts. Most of the storms that show up today should be north of I-10 so don’t be surprised if your area may not see rain today, but the coverage of rain and storms goes up with the overnight threat that lingers into Wednesday morning. When the severe threat ends, we’ll turn cooler and drier. Our high temps will go from the upper 70s today to the low 60s with morning temps in the upper 30s by Friday morning.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.