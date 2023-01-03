Advertise With Us
Recipe: Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo

Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo
Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Serves 4 - 6

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

• 1 pound cooked leftover turkey, shredded

• 1 pound Conecuh Smoked Sausage, thinly sliced

• 1 box Rouses Gumbo Dinner Mix

• 2 quarts water

• 4 cups cooked rice

PROCEDURES:

1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add gumbo mix to the water, stirring until well-blended.

2. Add turkey and sausage to the pot, and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice

Visit Rouses online for more information.

---

