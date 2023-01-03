The Voices of Gospel Music Awards Nominations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s still time to submit nominations for The Voices of Gospel Music Awards.

The Voices of Gospel Music Awards is nonprofit, religious organization created and organized to recognize, appreciate, and honor, independent gospel music artists across the country. We are founded and operated out of Mobile, Alabama.

Voices of Gospel Music Awards 2023 Nominations will end January 10, 2023, and all nominations can be submitted online via our website at www.vogma.org. We are encouraging all of our local Gospel/Christian music artists to submit nominations and get recognized and appreciated for their talent and gift of signing and performing.

