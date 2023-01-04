ADOC said an inmate escaped this evening and is asking the public to be alert

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Department of Corrections said an inmate has escaped this evening and is asking the public to contact them if they see the inmate of have any information.

Linwood Harris, who is serving a 15-year sentence for third degree robbery, left his assigned job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery today according to police and may be driving a 2007 silver Infiniti G35. Authorities said he was last seen wearing brown pants, black Maaco shirt and a blue hat.

ADOC has asked the public to call (800) 831-8825 if you know anything about his whereabouts.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.