Brief standoff in Mobile late Tuesday night off DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News is working to find out what led to a brief standoff late Tuesday night off Dauphin Island Parkway.

Exclusive video obtained from the scene shows the intense moments SWAT team members were at a home on Neshota Drive.

More than a dozen Mobile Police officers surrounded the home as well, guns raised.

Negotiators arrived trying to get an individual to come out of the home but never did.

Eventually just after 10:00 smoke grenades were thrown inside.

We’ve reached out to Mobile Police to find out what happened and will provide an update.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

---

