ECSO asking public’s help to find suspect in shooting that injured 2

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 700 block of Colbert Avenue, where they found two victims with gunshot wounds in a vehicle at a nearby intersection, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, authorities stated.

The ECSO posted blurry photos of the vehicle in which they said the suspect drove away.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

