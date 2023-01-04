Injuries reported in Schillinger Road overturned fire truck crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Injuries have been reported after a Semmes fire truck overturned at Lamplighter Drive and Schillinger Road North early Wednesday morning.

Authorities were on the scene of the accident, and equipment was used to right the overturned fire truck. We are waiting to see how serious the injuries are.

Reports are that two people were inside the truck and were pulled out and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Part of Schillinger Road North heading to Moffett Road was blocked while crews worked the accident scene.

There’s no word yet about the cause of the accident.

A Semmes fire truck that had overturned is shown after crews righted it. (FOX10 News)

---

