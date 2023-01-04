Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Jewish Film Festival 2023

By Joe Emer
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Jewish Film Festival 2023 begins on Sunday and lasts through January! There are several ways you can get involved. Of course, one of those is by seeing the films! Click on the link to hear more about this years event.

For ticket information, film schedule and more visit: Mobile Jewish Film Festival 2023 | Mobile Area Jewish Federation (mobilejewishfederation.org)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

'Go Teal & White' campaign sponsored by USA Health
'Go Teal & White' campaign sponsored by USA Health
Jewish Film Festival 2023
Jewish Film Festival 2023
Wacky Winter of Fun at Tacky Jacks
Wacky Winter of Fun at Tacky Jacks
Events coming to the Saenger Theater and Mobile Civic Center
ASM Global winter events in Downtown Mobile