Mobile businesses and visitors continue to react following New Year’s Eve mass shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Following the deadly mass shooting on New Year’s Eve, questions remain around the safety of Mobile. Especially as we get closer to Mardi Gras season.

You don’t have to look far to find the damage left behind. Urban Emporium is boarded and tarped on the outside and a hole in the wall marks where a bullet struck the inside.

“Today was our first day back open. So we’re just going to do business as usual. And it’s good to have a strong support community downtown,” Manager Nicole Moore said.

And it’s the community around the store that helped them reopen Tuesday.

“We had a couple of businesses down the street that came the day after as I was sweeping up the glass, that came and helped, and offered their support. It’s really nice. It’s a sense of community right now,” Moore said.

A couple of people who were downtown Saturday night were back in town this afternoon. And while the shooting was shocking, they feel safe coming back. And they’ll be back during Mardi Gras season.

“I’m not going to let it keep me from Mardi Gras. We do it every year. It’s tradition. But it is scary. It’s something to think about the whole time you’re here,” Marissa Green said.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson sat down with our Joe Emer Tuesday morning. His message to Mobilians included the actions that the city is taking to keep streets safe. And some of it has already played a role in this investigation.

“Only because of the technology with Operation Shield, where we have access to private cameras that we started several years ago, that we caught these perpetrators. So, when I say the use of technology, it’s very, very helpful,” Mayor Stimpson said.

And the city is enlisting the help of outside agencies

“As we start 2023, the programs that we have in place, plus this task force that we have set up with the ATF, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s office, you will see us aggressively going after all of these gang members that are creating the problems. And if you’re working with the gang, if you’re part of the gang just know that we’re watching you and we’re coming after you,” Mayor Stimpson said.

The mayor also mentioned efforts to ban illegally modified weapons on the state level. One of the guns found had a Glock switch. Currently it’s only a federal charge.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.