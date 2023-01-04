Mobile County Public School System bans TikTok on all school system issued devices

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Soon after Governor Kay Ivey banned TikTok on all state-owned devices, state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey advised local school systems to do the same. The Mobile County Public School System already blocked TikTok on their entire network.

“If the device is connected to our network than the app will not work on our network,” said Executive Manager of Information Technology David K. Akridge.

Now the school system has started blocking the app and any attempts to install it on all system owned devices including cell phones, tablets and computers.

“We are taking this a little more seriously not because of the content that TikTok has it’s more of what the app is doing, who owns it and the types of things that they’re tracking,” said Akridge.

This all comes from concerns over whether or not data collected through the app could be accessed by the China based company ByteDance that owns TikTok. David Akridge with the school system says some of the information is pretty serious.

“When you’re doing comments or when you’re posting videos they’re tracking your keystrokes, things that you’re keystroking,” added Akridge. “One of the biggest things is they’re geocoding your location if your location services are on your phone.

While there isn’t too much concern about TikTok leading to a major security breach, they feel this is a good way to protect their employees.

“Being that they’re employees and they’re tracking movements within our district we just don’t want that,” said Akridge.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.