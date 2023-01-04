Mobile mayor to gang members: ‘We’re coming after you’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the wake of a mass shooting downtown on New Year’s Eve, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and other city leaders vowed stepped-up efforts to target gangs and reassure the public that big public events are safe.

Investigators are still piecing together what led to the shooting that claimed the life of 24-year-old Jatarious Reives on Dauphin Street. But they say he was the target of gang-related violence.

“If you’re working with a gang, if you’re part of a gang, know that we’re watching you, and we’re coming after you,” Stimpson told FOX10 News.

Many people have told FOX10 News sine Saturday’s shooting that they do not feel safe in downtown Mobile. Stimpson said measure implemented in the middle of last year by the Mobile Police Department have had an impact. He pointed to declining homicide rates since then. He said downtown has become a “destination” where people can be safe.

Stimpson added that the city will respond to the shooting as it prepares for large crowds at a parade and concert that are part of the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the start of Mardi Gras season.

“We will be increasing law enforcement, the presence of law enforcement – that you can see and that you don’t see. OK?” he said. “So from an undercover standpoint, there’ll be more people there. And so they’re be a greater law enforcement presence. Secondly, there’ll be more technology that we hope to be putting in play by then.”

Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste told FOX10 News that tactics will change. He says the city is reviewing its ordinances and will direct officers to engage people during Mardi Grad crowds instead of passively patrolling.

“So if you show up in a ski mask, you’re gonna see us be more proactive in addressing who you are,” he said. “We consider that to be probable cause. There’s something suspicious about that type of behavior that causes us want to ask those questions.”

Battiste said the casualties from Saturday were so high because the shooter was using a device that turns semi-automatic weapons into machine guns. Federal and local law enforcement authorities have said in recent months that those so-called Glock chips increasingly have been showing up on the streets of Mobile.

“A person would discharge that weapon has zero ability to control that weapon and subsequently innocent people end up being victims of reckless behavior,” he said.

Mobile City Councilman William Carroll, whose district includes downtown, said that area of the city is one of the most “secure” parts of Mobile. But he said it is difficult to stop someone bent on violence.

“I don’t think any policy in the world could get into a man’s heart and dictate to a man what he’s gonna do no matter what, based on emotion. … I mean, there was an officer less than 30 feet away.”

