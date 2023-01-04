MPD investigating death at apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a man was found dead at a local apartment complex.

Officers responding to the Dauphin Gate Apartments at 3250 Dauphin Street around 10:10 p.m. Monday found a 23-year-old man shot to death.

Authorities have not released additional details and said a preliminary autopsy report is pending.

