Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD investigating death at apartment complex

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a man was found dead at a local apartment complex.

Officers responding to the Dauphin Gate Apartments at 3250 Dauphin Street around 10:10 p.m. Monday found a 23-year-old man shot to death.

Authorities have not released additional details and said a preliminary autopsy report is pending.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linwood Harris
ADOC said an inmate escaped this evening and is asking the public to be alert
City to increase police presence in downtown Mobile
Mobile mayor to gang members: ‘We’re coming after you’
Robertsdale PD: Man set house on fire with 6 roommates inside
Robertsdale PD: Man set house on fire with 6 roommates inside
Georgia men plead to misdemeanor in Mobile’s first prosecution under new catalytic converter law