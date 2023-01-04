Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run by vehicle

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a situation involving a motorized bicycle being struck by a vehicle that left the victim in critical condition early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, police responded to Halls Mill Road and Paloma Street in reference to one struck by a vehicle.

Police said upon arrival, they located a male victim lying in the roadway.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was on a motorized bicycle when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to detectives.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

