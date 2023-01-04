MPD investigating two shootings from Tuesday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating two shootings that took place seven hours apart on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The first incident took place at approximately 1:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of Wealthy Street in regards to shots fired, according to police.

Officers said upon arrival, they discovered a vehicle with four male subjects fired multiple shots into a parked vehicle off of the roadway and then fled the scene.

The second shooting occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 400 block of Claude Harris Drive in reference to a shots fired call, according to police.

Authorities said they discovered three male subjects stopped in front of the victims house, exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots into her residence and vehicle before fleeing.

Nobody was injured in either shooting and both are currently being investigated.

