Pascagoula mother still waiting for answers to her son’s murder

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula mother continues the fight to find the suspect who shot and killed her 16-year-old son during an armed robbery two years ago.

No arrest has been made.

“I want justice for my son. I don’t want anything else. I just want justice,” said Keisha Horsley, the mother of Travis Reddix Jr.

The 16-year-old was gunned down on Jan. 3, 2021.

Two years later, the grieving mother is still waiting for her questions to be answered.

“Waking up every day and knowing someone is free that has taken my baby’s life. We’re living a nightmare,” she said. " TJ was very outgoing. He was sweet. He loved playing football. He wanted to be in the healthcare field. He wanted to become a doctor.”

Travis was killed on Eden St. outside of the apartments where they lived.

She remembers the heart-wrenching moments she heard gunshots ring out. She tried calling the teen, left with no answer. That’s when she went outside to see emergency agencies outside the home.

“As I walked up further, I remember seeing that it was my son. There was blood from the road to his body,” Horsley said.

Police have made no arrests.

Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman said detectives are working trying to solve this case. The reason for the slow progress is a lack of witnesses to participate in identifying a suspect.

“Most people, they don’t know how this feels, but just being around and listening and allowing me to vent. My job has played a huge role. They’ll allow me days like today and different days I’m not feeling to just relax and not push so much pressure on me,” Horsley said.

Reddix’s family continues to celebrate his life by holding fundraisers, toy drives and events in his honor.

Proceeds will go toward a reward for any information leading to an arrest.

