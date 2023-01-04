Advertise With Us
Person wanted for questioning in Prichard shooting incident resulting in broken glass injuries to 2 children

Authorities in Prichard have released a video still image showing a person wanted for...
Authorities in Prichard have released a video still image showing a person wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting incident that happened at a convenience store parking lot.(City of Prichard)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Prichard have released a video still image showing a person wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting incident that happened at a convenience store parking lot.

The incident happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Lott Road and University Boulevard Extension.

The person who is pictured has been identified by only a nickname of “RJ,” according to TJ Pettway, public service director for the City of Prichard Mayor’s Office.

“Although no one was shot in this senseless shooting incident, several patrons’ vehicles were damaged while they were visiting the store,” Pettway said in an email to media. “A female driver that was driving by heading home, also had her vehicle damaged when a stray projectile struck her rear passenger window causing the glass to shatter, which in turn caused minor injuries to the 2 juvenile children inside the vehicle.”

The children, ages 1 and 11, were treated on scene by EMS personnel before being taken to an urgent care facility for further treatment that included glass removal from their eyes and facial area, Pettway said in the email.

He said both children are “doing fine.”

