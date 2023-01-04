Robertsdale police: Suspect sets house on fire and barricades roommates inside

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A Robertsdale man has been charged with arson after police said he set fire to his room and barricaded his six roommates inside. Police said they had to wrestle him away from the door and force their way inside the home to let the others out.

Thirty-eight-year-old Marlon Pineda-Enamorado is being held in the Baldwin County Jail without bond. More charges are likely to come because of what investigators say he did.

Police believe suspect set house on fire with roommates inside because he was told to move out (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

“(He) was barricading the door, trying to keep all the roommates inside the home, so he’s been charged with arson first degree at this time, and we will also be petitioning the Grand Jury with six counts of attempted murder,” said Lt. Paul Overstreet with Robertsdale Police.

Police photos showed the damage to the inside of the home on Precious Drive after they said Pineda-Enamorado set it on fire New Year’s Day. Six occupants, ages 16 to 73 made it out safely but only after police were called to help them get out.

The suspect’s bizarre behavior began the night before when neighbors saw him wielding a machete and behaving in a threatening manner.

“Talking to himself in Spanish and stuff and we got warned, shut our…lock our doors,” recalled next door neighbor, Todd Bowen. “Her…my mother-in-law and my sister-in-law were outside, and they seen him.”

Police responded at the time but could do nothing because he was on his property and they didn’t witness any threat. The next morning officers again responded to the home after one of the roommates called for help, saying Enamorado was creating a disturbance inside the home.

The responding officer encountered a man holding the front door shut but wasn’t aware that man was Enamorado or that the interior of the house was on fire. Within moments, investigators said a front window was broken out by one of the victims and smoke began pouring out. Other officers soon arrived and began getting the occupants to safety while Enomorado was taken into custody.

“We do believe that there was a lot of alcohol involved. As for a motive here, what we’ve found so far, it appears that the suspect and the other roommates, they were not coexisting peacefully,” Overstreet explained. “There was a conversation had with him about finding somewhere else to live and that they had given him a certain time frame to get out of the home and he was actually supposed to leave on January the 2nd.”

The eldest occupant, a 73-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

There has been a bit of a communication barrier due to the suspect not speaking English. Police conducted a follow-up interview Tuesday afternoon, January 3, 2023 along with an ICE agent. Investigators said Enamorado has already been deported from the U-S once before, in 2012.

