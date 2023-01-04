Semmes fully staffs its first ever police department

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Semmes swore in it’s three newest police officers Tuesday night in its new city hall building: William Brannon, Tvon Campbell and Trevin Fortner.

The newly established police department is now fully staffed, with 16 officers, according to Chief Todd Freind.

“When we started this journey over a year ago, it seemed like this day would never ever get here. all the hard work put in so long is coming to fruition with this fourth squad,” said Freind.

It was the fourth swearing in ceremony for the new police department since October.

Semmes is a fairly new city at just 10 years old and until now, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office policed the area.

Now, the Semmes police department will serve its more than 6,000, and growing, population.

The Semmes Fire and Rescue Department also honored Aaron Aguillard as the 2022 Firefighter of the Year.

“We’re lucky to have Aaron with us at Semmes Fire and Rescue. We expect great things out of him in the future,” said Fire Chief Kevin Brooks.

The fire and police departments are both operating out of the city’s new public safety complex on Lott Road.

And the city’s first precinct for its new police department is still under construction.

The city of Semmes has been able to expand thanks in part to millions of dollars in grant money.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.