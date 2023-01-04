Severe storms are tracking through area

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Strong to severe storms are tracking east through the area early this morning, but they should exit by midmorning and then the rest of your Wednesday will be a pleasant one.

As the storms move through, all modes of severe weather are possible. From flash flooding, to gusty winds, and tornadoes. Make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings!

The humidity will drop this afternoon and the sunshine will return which will feel much better. Temps will top out in the low 70s this afternoon and we should get back down to 50 degrees by dawn Thursday. We are expecting nothing but sunshine for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to low 60s.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.