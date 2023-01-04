Verizon’s kids smartwatch makes video calls

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Out with the old and in with the new! Verizon is offering a front-facing camera on its updated kid smartwatch, the Gizmo Watch 3.

Verizon says, the latest addition to its smartwatches gives parents peace of mind that their children are safe while they are having fun.

Some of the new features include a new processor with longer battery life. The Gizmo Watch 3 also lets kids make video calls, take pictures and recorded video messages with approved contacts.

The cost will cost about $150 and is available January 5, 2023 in Blue Clay and Mint colors.

Other added features to the Gizmo Watch 3:

Double the number of Trusted Contacts from 10 to 202.

More safe zones that send you location alerts3 if your child leaves a predetermined area using GPS tracking and monitoring.

New Gizmo Watch 3 buddies lets your child message, call or video chat5 with other friends that have Gizmo Watch 3 once approved by a parent or caregiver.

New watch face designs, including two new options that change with the seasons and the time of day.

New Bluetooth connection makes it easy to pair the watch with wireless earbuds or headphones.

More games, like Tic Tac Toe, Gizmo Says and Puzzle6.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.