Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

19-year-old accused of shooting into vehicle

Victim suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, MPD says
Jonathan Nathan Triolet
Jonathan Nathan Triolet(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person was sent to the hospital after police say a known subject fired multiple shots into his vehicle Wednesday night.

Nineteen-year-old Jonathan Nathan Triolet of Mobile teen faces charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Mobile police responded to Ascension Providence Hospital around 9:17 p.m. in reference to a male victim who had been shot.

According to authorities, the victim was driving near Grelot Road when a known subject, later identified as Triolet, drove next to him and fired multiple shots into his vehicle. The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Triolet’s bond heading o the two charges is scheduled for Friday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

David Jovain Payton
Man suffers life-threatening stab wound after intervening in argument, MPD says
ALDOT to close Alabama 217 to replace bridge
ALDOT to close Alabama 217 to replace bridge
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on...
Thousands of Alabamians lose money in FTX bankruptcy