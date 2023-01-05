19-year-old accused of shooting into vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person was sent to the hospital after police say a known subject fired multiple shots into his vehicle Wednesday night.

Nineteen-year-old Jonathan Nathan Triolet of Mobile teen faces charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Mobile police responded to Ascension Providence Hospital around 9:17 p.m. in reference to a male victim who had been shot.

According to authorities, the victim was driving near Grelot Road when a known subject, later identified as Triolet, drove next to him and fired multiple shots into his vehicle. The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Triolet’s bond heading o the two charges is scheduled for Friday.

