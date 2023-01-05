19-year-old suspect accused of 6 shootings in two separate crimes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 19-year-old accused of shooting six people -- in two different crimes -- is behind bars in Metro Jail. Darrius Rowser is the second person arrested in the Walmart shooting and police say he’s also the suspected triggerman in November’s Paparazzi Night Club shooting.

We’re told officers actively looking for Rowser -- noticed him as a passenger in a vehicle Tuesday night. When they tried to make a traffic stop -- a chase ensued -- ending in Prichard with both Rowser and the driver -- Maurice Jones, 24. Jones faces is charged with attempt to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd.

Rowser is now facing 15 charges -- including assault and attempted murder after what Mobile Police are calling a “violent crime spree” for the last month and a half.

“He’s 19-years-old and he’s graduated very quick to violent crime -- and now the question for us is what else has he been involved in. And so our investigators are going through other unsolved cases -- be it misdemeanor or violent felonies -- to determine if he could be a suspect in any of those,” said Chief Paul Prine, Mobile Police.

As of right now -- Rowser is the second of three suspects to be arrested in the Beltline Walmart shooting last week that injured two people inside the store. 18-year-old Karmelo Derks was arrested on a tip and Jimaurice Pierce remains at large.

Chief Prine says within the last week Rowser was also developed as the suspect in November’s Paparazzi Night Club shooting -- where four people were shot.

But that’s not all -- investigators also have reason to believe he’s the suspect in a December 18th home invasion and burglary on Dukes Avenue -- where he shot at two people.

While he does not appear to be connected to the deadly New year’s Eve mass shooting downtown -- Chief Prine says it all appears to be “gang related.”

“This really is just good ole fashion police work. Rowser was known to many of the people who were downtown -- and the people downtown were known to Rowser. But the point is these groups they run with can be very violent. But we have nothing to suggest that the Walmart incident and the downtown incident were even remotely connected,” explained Chief Prine.

As of now -- MPD remains relentless in their search for the third Walmart shooting suspect and encourage Jimaurice Pierce to give it up.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s one o’clock in the afternoon or one o’clock in the morning -- we’re going to arrest you. I would encourage Mr. Pierce to turn himself in,” said Chief Prine.

Pierce is considered armed and dangerous -- if you know where he is turn him in 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.

