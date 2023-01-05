ALDOT to close Alabama 217 to replace bridge

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing Alabama 217 (Lott Road) near milepost 22 to begin a project to replace the bridge over Big Creek southwest of Citronelle.

ALDOT said the $3.68 million project was expected to begin Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The work will include removing and replacing the existing bridge and bridge approaches to include roadway buildup and asphalt.

During construction, Alabama 217 will be closed to through-traffic, and all traffic will be detoured. Motorists will need to follow the signed detour utilizing Malone Road and Gulfcrest Road to bypass the construction, according to ALDOT.

Motorists are urged to follow all traffic control signage and use extra caution along the detour routes.

The work is being done by John G. Walton Construction Company Inc. and is expected to be completed in late summer 2023.

For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.

