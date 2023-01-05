MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival will be held Feb. 2-5, 2023 and will feature the play “An Ocean in My Bones.”

The Festival will feature a keynote speaker, Mary Elliott, museum specialist and curator at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture, a film festival within the Festival showing documentary film about the Clotilda and Africatown, and a repeat performance of the play, “An Ocean in My Bones,” written and directed by Terrence Spivey on Feb 4-5 @ 2pm. The play premiered at the 2022 Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival at Mobile County Training School.

The most notable film of the Festival, “Descendants,” a Higher Ground production will be held at the Ben May Branch of the Mobile Public Library on Thursday, February 3rd (5:30-8:00 pm) and at the Toulminville Branch of the Mobile Public Library on Friday, February 4th (2:00-4:30 pm). A schedule of the remaining film is forthcoming. The keynote speaker and the first showing of the play are scheduled for Saturday, February 4th from 11:00 am-4:00 pm) and a second showing of the play will start at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5th. The play and keynote will be located at the Mobile County Training School, 800 Whitley St., Mobile. There is no cost to attend any event, however, the public must register online (www.theclotildastory.com) beginning on Saturday, January 6th, to attend the play.

The Coltilda Descendants Association (CDA) is an organization of persons who trace their ancestry to the 110 Africans, illegally brought to America (Mobile) aboard the slave ship Clotilda in 1860. The mission of the organization is to educate future generations of descendants and others about this legacy; and to bring new economic and housing development, with other dedicated partners, to the Africatown community that was founded by 30 or so of the ancestors.

