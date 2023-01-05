Bulldogs surprise No. 22 Auburn 76-64 in White’s SEC opener
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga (AP) — Terry Roberts overcame early foul trouble to match his career high with 26 points and Georgia made first-year coach Mike White’s Southeastern Conference debut with the Bulldogs memorable by beating No. 22 Auburn 76-64.
Auburn trailed most of the game despite Johni Broome’s 22 points and 12 rebounds.
The Tigers couldn’t stage a serious late comeback, pulling no closer than eight points in the final 3 minutes.
Kario Oquendo had 17 points for Georgia.
The Bulldogs are enjoying a dramatic turnaround under White after finishing 6-26 overall and last in the SEC at 1-17 last season, leading to the firing of coach Tom Crean.