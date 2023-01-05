CES 2023 opening day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tech-Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly joins us to talk about the new gadgets at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas.

Learn more about Jennifer at www.techish.com

Interview Provided by techish.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.