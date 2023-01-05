Crash closes portion of U.S. 98, ALEA says

MOBILE OUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - All lanes of U.S. 98 at Vacu-Maid Drive in Mobile County are closed due to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at around 12:17 p.m. today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The lanes will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

