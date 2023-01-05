Feds sending $3.5 million to ALDOT for causeway improvements

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A federal Infrastructure grant in the amount of $3.5 million dollars is headed to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to go towards causeway improvements. It’s an important first step in preparing for increased traffic once the I-10 Bayway and Mobile River Bridge project gets underway.

With that project set to move forward, there’s concern if something isn’t done along the causeway to prepare, serious problems will arise once construction begins.

“You have a Bayway that will be tolled. You know the locals are going to take the free route. You know the people from out of town are going to discover this free route, so what’s going to happen to the causeway and Spanish Fort in turn when you come up that hill? It’s going to become a traffic jam,” said Spanish Ft. mayor, Mike McMillan. “It’s got to be addressed up front before we start any construction.”

McMillan said his city will feel the most impact coming from increased traffic during Bayway construction.

“The Eastern Shore MPO (Metropolitan Planning Organization) has been very emphatic that there has to be a plan to address the causeway issues that will be created because of the new Bayway and this is the first step in taking care of it,” McMillan said.

Congressman Jerry Carl was instrumental in pushing the infrastructure grant application through and now the work can begin.

“I do hope they can get on it and they do need to come up with some kind of plan to take action and put it into place soon because the sooner we come up with a plan, that benefits everyone the most,” said Baldwin County resident, Megan Marshall.

ALDOT will be awarded the $3.5-million-dollar grant. This grant only sets the beginning stages in motion and won’t come close to paying for the road construction ahead.

“It would have to come from DOT (Feds) and ALDOT, some kind of combination programs through federal funding because it is a federal highway…90 – 98 – 31, is the causeway so it is a federal highway,” McMillan explained.

Mayor McMillan said he expects whatever improvements are made to be completed prior to Bayway construction beginning, which should be over the next year to year and a half.

