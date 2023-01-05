Finley Richardson, Mobile County Distinguished Young Woman 2023

Finley Richardson, Mobile County DYW 2023, is a senior at Saraland High School. Finley has been around the DYW program from a young age. It was a lifelong dream to be named her county DYW representative. Finley has many activities on her schedule including her great friend “Sparty”, Student Government Executive Council, National Honor Society, Leo Club, Junior Council Member for the City of Saraland.

You can watch the Mobile County Distinguished Young Woman Facebook and her personal Instagram (@finley.ryan.richardson) for details pertaining to the 2024 Mobile County DYW program that will take place June 2-3, 2023

