‘Go Teal & White’ campaign sponsored by USA Health

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
USA Healthy is kicking off their annual GO Teal and White campaign. They say 14,100 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year and 99% of cervical cancer is preventable.

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. The GO Teal and White campaign aims to spread awareness about cervical cancer prevention through early detection, regular screenings and HPV vaccination.

For more information, visit this website.

