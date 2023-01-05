Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Grand jury indicts man on child rape charge

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities arrested Tony Williams on a secret grand jury indictment handed down in June charging him with rape of a child younger than 12.

The grand jury at the time set bail at $50,000.

Although Williams has an Ohio address, police said the crime happened in Mobile.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nelly concert moves to Mardi Gras Park
Senior Bowl moves Nelly concert to Mardi Gras Park
Nelly concert moves to Mardi Gras Park
Nelly concert moves to Mardi Gras Park
Semmes Fire-Rescue dedicates newest fire engine
Semmes Fire-Rescue dedicates newest fire engine
Semmes Fire-Rescue dedicates newest fire engine
Semmes Fire-Rescue dedicates newest fire engine
MPD PSA
Local 6th graders take a stand against gun violence in PSA video