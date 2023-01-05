Grand jury indicts man on child rape charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities arrested Tony Williams on a secret grand jury indictment handed down in June charging him with rape of a child younger than 12.

The grand jury at the time set bail at $50,000.

Although Williams has an Ohio address, police said the crime happened in Mobile.

