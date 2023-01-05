Great days ahead

(WALA) - Conditions improved nicely today after multiple rounds of storms in the forecast area Tuesday and Tuesday night. The surface front is now well to our east and much drier air is moving in. We expect a clear night overnight, with lows in the upper 40s.

Sunshine will return on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

The Gulf Coast is in for a treat weatherwise for the next several days. Sunshine should continue on Friday and Saturday with mild afternoon temperatures. The nights will be cool with lows in the 40s. A few light showers are possible on Saturday with a rain chance at 20%.

Scattered rain is also possible Monday.

This next system should be fairly weak and severe weather is not expected.

