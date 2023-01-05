iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media giving us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

THE BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY presents FLEETWOOD MAC’S “RUMOURS”- Fri 8pm, Mobile Saenger Theatre

The Black Jacket Symphony recreates Fleetwood Mac’s conic album Rumours live in its entirety—note-for-note, sound-for-sound—plus a full set of Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits. CLICK HERE

KIDS DAY 2023- Sat 10am-2pm, Trimmier Park, Mobile

Rev your engines and get ready to go! Bring your Power Wheels for the race of a lifetime! This is a free event that is fun for little racers, spectators, and everyone involved! Race against other kids in different age groups while also enjoying music, bounce houses and more! CLICK HERE

TALL SHIP PINTA- Thurs Jan 5- Sun Jan 22, Plaza de Luna, downtown Pensacola

Discover Tall Ship Pinta– A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship will be open for dockside educational tours. The Pinta tours as a ‘sailing museum’ for the purpose of educating the public and school children on the ‘caravel’, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world. CLICK HERE

MOBILE HALF MARATHON presented by Infirmary Health- Sun 7:30am, Government @ Claiborne, downtown Mobile

The Mobile Marathon presented by Infirmary Health will feature a 13.1 half-marathon. There will also be a 1.2-mile fun run so bring the kids! CLICK HERE

THE GULF COAST RV SHOW- Fri/Sat 10am-7pm, Sun 10am-5pm, Mobile Convention Center

Featuring the very latest makes and models of Recreational Vehicles from all of the nation’s top manufacturers. Special factory rebates, financing, and on the spot loan approval makes this show a can’t miss for the serious RV enthusist. CLICK HERE

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS HOCKEY vs BIRMINGHAM- Fri 7:05pm, Pensacola Bay Center, CLICK HERE

---

